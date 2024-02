Police were alerted to reports that a dog was hit by a vehicle on the A14.

Officers were called at about 8.30am to reports of two dogs running on the westbound carriageway near junction 37 at Newmarket.

One dog was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

A police patrol attended but could not find any dogs.