Police are investigating an incident in Newmarket when a man grabbed a young mum and tried to pull her into his car.

Twenty-year-old Sabrina Storrie was walking her five-year-old collie, Bella, in the Green Road area of the town, close to her home, and near a children's play area, at around 8pm last night, when a car pulled up and a man got out.

He came up behind Sabrina, grabbed her round the waist and tried to force her into the vehicle.

Green Road in Newmarket. Picture: Google

And, according to Sabrina's mum, Wendy, he might have succeeded had it not been for Bella, who barked and then attacked the man forcing him to let go, get back in his car, and drive off.

"Had it not been for Bella, I don't like to think about what might of happened," said Wendy. "She did her job and protected Sabrina."

She said a sweatshirt Sabrina was wearing, and a cloth which she used to clean Bella, had the man's blood on them from a wound on his arm, and had been passed to the police, who she said were now looking at CCTV from the area.

"Sabrina was very shocked by what happened, but I wanted to report it in case this has happened to anyone else, and to try and find this man before he tries to do it again," said Wendy.