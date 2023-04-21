Newmarket and Thetford attempted thefts leads Suffolk Police, alongside forces from Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, dog units and National Police Air Service to chase car
Published: 08:00, 21 April 2023
| Updated: 08:07, 21 April 2023
At least five different police units came together to seize a car after attempted thefts in two towns.
Officers from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Police, as well as dog units and the National Police Air Service, were alerted to the county after attempted thefts in Newmarket and Thetford on the evening of Wednesday and Thursday.
Police were tailing a car from the two towns, which refused to stop when signalled.
However, the different units banded together, which resulted in the vehicle being recovered, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said.
The spokesperson praised the ‘amazing teamwork’ between the units.