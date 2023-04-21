At least five different police units came together to seize a car after attempted thefts in two towns.

Officers from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Police, as well as dog units and the National Police Air Service, were alerted to the county after attempted thefts in Newmarket and Thetford on the evening of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police were tailing a car from the two towns, which refused to stop when signalled.

Air units joined police teams in tracking down a car after attempted thefts. Picture: iStock

Following attempted thefts tonight in #thetford and #newmarket a car failed to stop but some great team work from Norfolk, Suffolk,@CambsCops, @NSPoliceDogs & @NPAShq resulted in it being recovered for CSI

Keep looking over your shoulder, you have to be lucky everytime.#pc1880 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 20, 2023

However, the different units banded together, which resulted in the vehicle being recovered, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said.

The spokesperson praised the ‘amazing teamwork’ between the units.