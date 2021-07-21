A charity in Newmarket has helped a labrador called Bobby regain his health and fitness with a new exercise regime.

Newmarket based charity Our Special Friends, was asked to provide support for Bobby at the end of last year, as he had not been exercised outside the garden for 18 months and his weight had increased to 58kg - over 20kg more than his ideal weight.

Bobby's owner’s son said “With Dad's declining health before his passing, Bobby was losing out on his exercise. Mum wasn't able to walk far so Bob's routine changed considerably. Bobby was starting to feel the weight of Mum's affection and something clearly had to be done.”

Bobby's weight had crept up in the abscence of proper exercise.

Our Special Friends took Bobby to the vet, who diagnosed the onset of arthritis and a breathing problem that was being exacerbated by his weight.

Working with the veterinary practice a weight management plan was devised.

Our Special Friends volunteers gradually built up Bobby’s exercise to walks four to five times a week.

Bobby has been enjoying the lighter side of life since he started working with Our Special Friends.

The diet and new exercise plan led to Bobby losing 13.6 kg - almost a quarter of his body weight - in just five months. He now weighs 44kg.

Linda Sadler, Animal Welfare at Our Special Friends commented on how the weight loss has transformed Bobby, “Bobby’s weight loss led to a marked improvement in his movement and mobility and it helped to prevent his arthritis from deteriorating. He is a happy dog, who really looks forward to his exercise.”

