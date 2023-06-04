A former Newmarket Town footballer, who had his legs amputated after being hit by a hit-and-run driver, will be taking part in the Tour of Suffolk Cycle Ride after a six-year break.

Thirty-four-year-old Shaun Whiter, sustained his life-changing injuries when he was hit by a car while helping a friend change a tyre in a layby on the Newmarket to Dullingham Road in 2016. He took part in the cycle event the following year and is returning this year with a specially-designed bike that will allow him to pedal using his arms.

“When I took on the challenge years ago it was one of the first challenges I had since my accident, so it feels good for me to go back and take it on again,” said Shaun.

Shaun Whiter with fellow riders who will be taking part in the Tour of Suffolk cycle ride.

The event, covering 150 miles, will be held today and tomorrow and will takes riders through Suffolk and Norfolk along country roads and coastal paths.

“I’m feeling very good and I’m excited, but also maybe a little bit nervous with regards to taking on the big task of 150 miles over a couple of days,” said Shaun.

“For me it's more about reconnecting with people, and it'll also just be really nice to have a good catch up and enjoy it.”

Shaun, a former youth coach at Ipswich Town FC, was invited to take part by Simon Milton who is one of the club’s ambassadors.

The event is raising money for the Ipswich Town Foundation and the Futurestars Charity with the latter providing education through sports in schools in Africa.

“It is for two amazing charities and I just want to be able to finish the ride and raise as much money as possible, while also having a lot of fun and staying safe,” said Shaun.

“It's obviously not easy for me on a day-to-day basis with my legs, but I'm also very lucky with the situation I am in, and with the access to equipment I have that helps me.

“So if doing this ride inspires someone that’s brilliant. It can show them what can be achieved, that good things can happen, and it can all work out okay,” he said.

Sport has played a big part in Shaun’s recovery and his adjustment to using his prosthetic legs. He has pushed himself to take on a wide range of challenges, including climbing Mount Snowdon and taking part in the London Marathon.