Eyewitnesses have described seeing a blood stained man wrestle with ambulance crews shortly before collapsing in a Newmarket street.

Suffolk Police were called to Old Station Road at about 2.20pm where paramedics had tried to treat a man.

Nearby residents said they had seen a blood-stained man struggling with paramedics as they tried to restrain him on a stretcher.

Police have closed Old Station Road in Newmarket (40212009)

The eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw a gentleman with blood on his abdomen with ambulance staff trying to put him on a stretcher. He had his shirt off and looked like he was bleeding from the abdomen. “

The onlooker went on to describe how the man broke free and then ran down the road towards the clock tower before he collapsed.

It is believed the man was fatally injured.

Blood splatters on the road marked the spot where the incident started. Police closed the road closed between the junction with Rous Road and Vicarage Road.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "We were called shortly before 2.20pm following reports of a medical emergency in Old Station Road, Newmarket.

"A road closure has been put in place while emergency services are at the scene."

