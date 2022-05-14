A 21-year-old woman has been handed a community order and banned from driving for nearly two years after being caught driving whilst more than twice over the drink-drive limit in Mildenhall.

Police were called at approximately 11:10pm on April 13 following reports of a suspected drink driver travelling along the A1101 Kingsway.

Officers quickly attended and located a silver Volkswagen Golf, which matched the description of the suspected vehicle, parked to the side of the road with its hazards on.

The female driver assaulted two police officers before failing the initial roadside breath test. She was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning where she assaulted a third officer before failing a further breath test, providing a sample of 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35mg in 100ml).

Klaudia Piricova, of High Street in Mildenhall, was subsequently charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker and one count of driving with excess alcohol.

She appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to the offences.

Piricova was given a 12-month community order and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also disqualified from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay costs totalling £1,190.