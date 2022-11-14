Drink-driver from Newmarket disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay more than £700 in fines
Published: 08:04, 14 November 2022
| Updated: 08:06, 14 November 2022
A Suffolk driver who had their car stopped by police for driving under the influence has been disqualified for 20 months and ordered to pay £783 in fines.
Tanara Smith, from Newmarket, was found guilty at court after she blew 79ugs at the roadside and blew 86ugs in custody, in October.
The driver was arrested in Kentford after she was reported leaving Bury St Edmunds while intoxicated.
In a tweet Mildenhall Police said: "Another drink driver taken off the roads."