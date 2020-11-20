A council has pledged £1,000 towards a drive-in Christmas carol service which organisers are planning for the Rowley Mile next month.

Members of Newmarket Town Council’s finance and policy committee agreed to support the proposal put forward by Churches Together in Newmarket and District.

The Rev Susan Allison, assistant curate at Newmarket’s All Saints’ Church, said in a letter to the council: “It has been a tough year for us all, with more challenging times to come no doubt, and we believe this opportunity would draw us together as a town, those of faith and those of none.”

The planned service would be on December 12 at 3pm in the Rowley Mile racecourse car park and would include carols which people could sing in their cars, readings, reflections and prayers.

Cllr John Borda, who is vice-chairman of Churches Together, said: “It seems to be a way of doing something at Christmas safely and town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said; “It would be great if the support for this came from a lot of different people.”

And if anyone would like to help with the sponsorship of the service, organisers have asked you contact Cathy Whitaker at cathy@acmwhitaker.co.uk.

