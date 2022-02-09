Concerns over traffic congestion at a town roundabout were raised when proposals for a drive-through coffee shop were unveiled on Monday.

Newmarket town councillors heard Costa Coffee want to open at the Studlands Retail Park building a new branch in the corner of the car park opposite Homebase.

Charlotte Williams, representing planning consultant Quod, which is acting for the site owner Hobart Activum (Newmarket), said a drive- through Costa Coffee, which has a branch in the High Street, had been previously approved for nearby Willie Snaith Road but that planning permission had not been implemented.

The proposed drive-through would create 15 full time jobs and Ms Williams said would result in significant local investment. “The proposal marks the start of significant investment in the retail park by the new owner and would result in the redevelopment of an underused parcel of land,” she said.

Cllr Jackie Clover said she had concerns about traffic in the area which often led to queuing around the nearby Burger King drive through. “It is particularly busy on a Saturday and cars are often left queuing off the roundabout waiting to get in to the Homebase car park,” she said.

Cllr Rachel Hood asked if there would be any section 106 contribution available if the plan went ahead, which Cllr Douglas Hall said might be used for a long campaigned for pedestrian crossing to the nearby Studlands Park estate.

Ms Williams said no such contribution had yet been discussed and regarding traffic issues Suffolk Highways had been approached for pre-application advice.