Drugs and cash were seized from a vehicle that was stopped by police in Newmarket yesterday evening.

Officers stopped the vehicle after it was suspected to be driven by an 'uninsured and unlicensed driver'.

After conducting a search, a quantity of cash and drugs were located.

The driver was arrested in Newmarket last night. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The driver, who was also believed to have been involved in an incident of theft two days earlier, was arrested at the scene.

The vehicle was seized alongside the drugs and cash that were found.