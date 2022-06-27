A man has been charged with driving whilst over the alcohol limit after leaving the road and crashing through a fence and a wall in front of a house.

Craig Marshall, 50, of Old Station Road, Newmarket was charged after the incident, which destroyed the wall in front of a house just off Market Square in Newmarket.

The incident happened at around 1.10am on Saturday.

Marshall was questioned before being released to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' court on July 26.