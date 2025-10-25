A driver has died and two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Newmarket.

Police were called at 10.22pm yesterday to a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Touran in Cotton End Road, Exning.

An air ambulance as well as the fire and ambulance service were sent to the incident.

A driver has died and two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash last night in Cotton End Road, Exning. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger, also a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where they currently remain.

The driver of the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries and the passenger suffered serious injuries.

Both have been taken to hospital for further care.

Cotton End Road was closed between Landwade Road and Red House Stud but was reopened by 9.15am.

Officers ask anyone who saw the collision, or has dash cam footage prior to the incident, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting 37/60742/25, via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.