Police are hunting a driver who failed to stop after hitting a cyclist on the controversial crossing close to Newmarket's clock tower.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Friday, when the man, who did not wish to be named, from Exning, was crossing the High Street after using the cash machine at the nearby bank.

He said the vehicle was a new Land Rover type vehicle which came from the direction of Bury Road and after the collison drove off along the High Street.

Newmarket's controversial courtesy crossing in the High Street

The victim suffered bruising to his chest and shock.

Passers-by helped him get up and a woman driver stopped to give assistance. "She told me she wasn't able to get the car's number plate because it was going too fast," he said.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said they were still investigating the incident which they were treating as a hit and run.

Newmarket town councillors recently renewed their calls for pedestrian crossing to be installed in the clock tower area, specifically across Fordham Road.

