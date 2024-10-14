A driver in his 60s has died after crashing into a lorry parked in a layby on the A14.

Emergency services were called at about 5.15pm yesterday to reports that a silver Skoda Fabia had crashed into a Volvo HGV articulated lorry parked in a layby between junctions 37 and 36, near Swaffham Bulbeck and Newmarket.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 60s, from Cambridge, died at the scene.

A driver in his 60s has died after crashing into a lorry parked in a layby on the A14 near Swaffham Bulbeck and Newmarket. Picture: iStock

The HGV driver suffered minor injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it via the website using the reference Op Carter.

Alternatively, call 101.