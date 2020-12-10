A 72-year-old coach driver has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention after his bus hit a Newmarket schoolgirl in a horrific crash which saw the lower part of her leg amputated.

David Badcock, of The Shade, in Soham, was handed seven penalty points and fined £1,445 after magistrates’ found his driving fell below the standards expected.

On November 7 last year he was driving along Exning Road when he hit Evelina Kravale, a Year 6 pupil at Laureate Community Academy, Colchester Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday.

During the day-long trial, witness Lucy McDonald told magistrates she was waiting to cross the street at about 3.40pm, with another mother and child in front of her coming home from school.

“The red light happened and I noticed the bus was still coming,” she said. At this point the crossing light was green, she said, indicating it was safe to cross. “I saw a mum grab the back of her daughter’s collar and pull her back,” she said.

Mrs McDonald checked her own daughter and when she looked back up saw a shoe on the road with the bus coming to a halt.

Witness Paul Forshaw, who was driving towards Exning when he saw the crash, said ‘everything happened in a flash’.

Eloise Churchill, prosecuting, read out his witness statement which recalled the moment Evelina stepped out into the busy road.

“To my horror, almost immediately a child was hit by the bus and went under it and was dragged along the road until it stopped.”

Badcock, who was driving from Soham Village College to Newmarket, denied going through a red light and said it changed to amber as he was travelling through. “All I heard was a thud on the left hand corner,” he told the court.

He said he couldn’t do an emergency stop because heavy braking would have lowered the front of the bus by several inches, causing further injury, and could have hurt the 25 children on board.

“How the lights changed, how I reacted, and even when I actually hit the girl and how I thought about passengers, I would say my driving was above average,” he told the court.

After the crash, Badcock rushed to help Evelina, having slid under the bus and used its air suspension to raise it. When he got under the bus Evelina started screaming, he said, and with help he moved her to the side of the road.

Emergency services soon got to the scene and she was taken to hospital, where the lower part of her leg was amputated. Evelina has no memory of the incident.

After deliberating for more than an hour magistrates, led by chairman Graham Smith, found Badcock guilty.

Andrew Banks, in mitigation, said that Badcock had a clean driving record and the crash affected him personally.

