A driver was seriously injured after two cars veered off a bend in a road within seconds of each other.

A yellow Vauxhall Corsa was travelling in Snailwell Road, between Chippenham and Newmarket, at about 10.10pm on Friday, February 7 when the driver lost control and crashed into a brick wall.

The driver of a dark grey Ford Fiesta, who was following closely behind, left the road and crashed through some shrubbery before coming to a stop on a grass verge.

The driver of the Vauxhall was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he was treated for serious injuries.

The passenger of the Vauxhall and the driver of the Ford received minor injuries.

Anyone who saw, or has dashcam footage, of either car before the collision should report it through the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website using reference 35/9667/25.