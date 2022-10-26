A driver has been reported after they were stopped on the A14 having just failed their driving test.

In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said they were alerted to the vehicle after it was reported they had been seen leaving the driving test centre in Bury St Edmunds, despite failing the exam.

Officers subsequently caught the vehicle on the A14 at Newmarket.

#NRT5 caught up with this vehicle after it was reported the driver left the @DVLAgovuk test centre in #BuryStEdmunds having failed his driving test. Vehicle stopped #Newmarket A14 and vehicle seized, with driver reported for no license and no insurance



The vehicle was seized by police, while the driver was reported for not having a license or insurance.