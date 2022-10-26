Motorist stopped on A14 at Newmarket despite having just failed their driving test in Bury St Edmunds
Published: 17:04, 26 October 2022
| Updated: 17:13, 26 October 2022
A driver has been reported after they were stopped on the A14 having just failed their driving test.
In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said they were alerted to the vehicle after it was reported they had been seen leaving the driving test centre in Bury St Edmunds, despite failing the exam.
Officers subsequently caught the vehicle on the A14 at Newmarket.
The vehicle was seized by police, while the driver was reported for not having a license or insurance.