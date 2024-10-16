Drivers are experiencing delays on a country road after a collision between a car and a lorry.

Police were called to Herringswell Road, between Red Lodge and Kennett, at about 9am today.

An ambulance has been called to the scene of the collision, as one of the drivers is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Herringswell Road between Red Lodge and Kennett. Picture: Google

Herringswell Road is not blocked but heavy traffic is still being reported in the area.








