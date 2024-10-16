Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Driver suffers minor injuries after collision between Red Lodge and Kennett

By Suzanne Day
suzanne.day@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:57, 16 October 2024
 | Updated: 10:33, 16 October 2024

Drivers are experiencing delays on a country road after a collision between a car and a lorry.

Police were called to Herringswell Road, between Red Lodge and Kennett, at about 9am today.

An ambulance has been called to the scene of the collision, as one of the drivers is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Herringswell Road between Red Lodge and Kennett. Picture: Google
Herringswell Road is not blocked but heavy traffic is still being reported in the area.



