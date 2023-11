A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision on the outskirts of Newmarket.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the A14/A11 crossover at Nine Mile Hill at 6.55am this morning.

The ambulance service also attended and of the drivers was taken to hospital, though their injuries were not thought to be serious.

The police and ambulance service were called to the outskirts of Newmarket earlier this morning. Picture: Google

Another driver was treated at the scene.