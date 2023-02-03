'Significant' two-vehicle crash on B1061 in Newmarket sees driver taken to hospital
Published: 05:18, 03 February 2023
| Updated: 05:20, 03 February 2023
A driver was taken to hospital after a 'significant' two-vehicle crash in Newmarket.
Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the crash on the B1061 last night.
A tweet from Mildenhall Police at 11.42pm said officers from Mildenhall and Haverhill attended the 'significant two-vehicle collision'.
They said the road was closed, with one driver taken to hospital after the roof of a vehicle was removed.