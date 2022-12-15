Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Man allegedly caught speeding at 102 mph on A14 near Newmarket to appear in court

By Ash Jones
-
Published: 12:59, 15 December 2022
 | Updated: 13:03, 15 December 2022

A motorist is set to appear in court after allegedly being caught speeding along a major route in freezing conditions.

Suffolk police stopped the driver of an Audi A6 on the A14 near Newmarket.

They noted he was caught going at 102 miles-per-hour with three passengers in the car – when the temperature was -6°C.

The driver was reported for the offence.

