Man allegedly caught speeding at 102 mph on A14 near Newmarket to appear in court
Published: 12:59, 15 December 2022
| Updated: 13:03, 15 December 2022
A motorist is set to appear in court after allegedly being caught speeding along a major route in freezing conditions.
Suffolk police stopped the driver of an Audi A6 on the A14 near Newmarket.
They noted he was caught going at 102 miles-per-hour with three passengers in the car – when the temperature was -6°C.
The driver was reported for the offence.