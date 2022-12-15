A motorist is set to appear in court after allegedly being caught speeding along a major route in freezing conditions.

Suffolk police stopped the driver of an Audi A6 on the A14 near Newmarket.

They noted he was caught going at 102 miles-per-hour with three passengers in the car – when the temperature was -6°C.

The driver of this vehicle has been stopped & reported for driving at 102mph on #A14 #Newmarket.

He will now face court to explain why he was driving at that speed in -6 degree conditions with 3 passengers on board. @MildnhallPolice @SuffolkPolice #fatal4 #slowdown

#1787 pic.twitter.com/DhbP8HPGSv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 15, 2022

The driver was reported for the offence.