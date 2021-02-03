A drink and drug driver who ploughed his car into a crash barrier after a 130mph police chase near Newmarket has avoided a jail term.

James Nagy, of Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, has been given a 10 month jail term for dangerous driving and a 20 week sentence for drug-driving, both of which have been suspended, for a string of offences on October 12 2019.

Suffolk's road cops had received information that a black Volkswagen Golf, which was suspected of being involved in criminal activity, was travelling westbound on the A14 and it then drove past shortly afterwards.

The marked police car attempted to follow the Golf but the 23 year old, who was 14 times over the drug drive limit, began to accelerate away and was travelling in excess of 100mph.

The officer started a blue light chase with the Volkswagen, which had also undertaken a car in front of it in lane three, and was having to travel at speed of more than 130mph to keep the offending car in sight.

The Golf then entered onto the A11, continuing at speeds of between 120mph and 130mph as it passed through Six Mile Bottom and the Wilbrahams, before leaving the A11 at the exit for Fulbourn.

Police had been forced to slow down due to the road and weather conditions and temporarily lost sight of the Golf, before finding it at the top of the off-slip from the A11, Nagy had crashed into a barrier at the top of the junction. It appeared the driver had failed to stop at the give way sign and gone straight across the road.

Nagy then exited the vehicle from the driver’s door and was arrested at the scene. There was considerable damage to the crash barrier and the car was smoking, requiring the fire service to attend and make it safe.

A rucksack was found on the front passenger seat of the car where officers found two small bags of cannabis and a pepper spray. A bag of cocaine was then found in the driver’s footwell.

Nagy failed a roadside drug wipe, providing positive indications for cocaine and cannabis. The results of the subsequent tests found that he had 144 micrograms per litre of cocaine in his blood and 3.4mg/litre of cannabis, the limit for this being 2mg/litre.

He had admitted dangerous driving, two counts of drug driving, possession of pepper spray, as well having cocaine and cannabis on him at a previous hearing and was handed a suspended sentence on Thursday at Ipswich Crown Court.

In addition to his suspended sentences, he has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, given nine points on his licence, and must take an extended re-test to get back onto the road.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, 35 days rehabilitation activity, and to pay £400 in fines.

