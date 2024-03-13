Police officers and members of the public are working to remove around 200 bricks from a key village route.

Cambridgeshire Police was called to a roundabout in Fordham, near Newmarket, at 1.16pm and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Posts on social media suggest the bricks may have fallen from a lorry at the roundabout which links the the B1102 and the A142.

A total of 200 bricks were left near a roundabout in Fordham near Newmarket. Picture: Google

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police thanked members of the public for their efforts to help remove the bricks.

She said they were making contact with highways regarding the incident.