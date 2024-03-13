Police ask drivers to avoid roundabout in Fordham, near Newmarket, after 200 bricks left in the road
Published: 14:20, 13 March 2024
| Updated: 14:24, 13 March 2024
Police officers and members of the public are working to remove around 200 bricks from a key village route.
Cambridgeshire Police was called to a roundabout in Fordham, near Newmarket, at 1.16pm and advised drivers to avoid the area.
Posts on social media suggest the bricks may have fallen from a lorry at the roundabout which links the the B1102 and the A142.
A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police thanked members of the public for their efforts to help remove the bricks.
She said they were making contact with highways regarding the incident.