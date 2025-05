The A14 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 9.45am to the incident on the eastbound carriageway between junction 37 and 38, near Newmarket,

Two of the three lanes were closed.

The A14 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway, near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

Drivers faced long delays, with queues stretching for five miles

A police spokesperson said the central barrier has been damaged.

There are no reported injures.