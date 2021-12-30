Suffolk drivers are likely to face delays on the roads next week as police escort a 27-metre long yacht hull through the county.

On Sunday January 9 at 8am the large load will be leaving its current location in Ashmanhaugh, Norfolk, on a journey to Southampton.

Officers will be escorting the yacht, which measures 5.6m wide and 27m long and weighs 44,000kg, through Norfolk and into Suffolk.

Suffolk drivers are likely to face delays on the roads next week as police escort a 27-metre long yacht hull through the county.

Delays are expected on the A11 at Thetford and the A14 near Newmarket then back onto the A11 again to the M11.

Norfolk Police will escort the load to junction 25 of the M25.