A busy road near Newmarket is closed in both directions after a large diesel spill.

Emergency services are at the scene on the A142, just north of junction 37 of the A14, where both lanes have been closed.

There are long delays on the road, which are also affecting traffic coming off the A14.

Traffic on a busy road into Newmarket is moving slowly after a large oil spill on the A142.

Drivers have been urged to find an alternative route.

Keep up-to-date with developments on transport and stories that will impact how you travel

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket