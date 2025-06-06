Motorists and motorcyclists using Newmarket’s Mill Hill have been having their speeds monitored over the past week by Suffolk’s safety camera team.

The organisation, which works with Suffolk Police confirmed a speed data recorder (SDR) has been deployed on the road where the limit is 30mph but where speeds are often much higher.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “It is a covert box which collects basic speed data only from every vehicle that passes it. After seven days the box is collected, the data analysed and if a certain percentage are speeding over National Police Chiefs' Council guidelines, we will then set up a permanent enforcement site.”

Newmarket’s Mill Hill. Picture: Google

Concerns have also been raised over cars speeding along a key road in Mildenhall after a number of incidents. Town councillor Andy Neal said he had received complaints from residents about the speeding along Queensway, which is a 30mph road.

He said he wanted to see speed bumps installed and the crossing raised by the junction outside the Mildenhall Hub. “It’s dangerous and worrying just how fast some cars travel along this road,” he said. “The danger is enhanced with the school and services we have at the Hub.“

He said Mildenhall High Town Council has previously received statistics from its speeding calming indicator, which is moved around the town, showing the number of times motorists have gone over the speed limit along Queensway, including one that was tracked at 72mph.

Cllr Andy Neal is concerned about speeds in Queensway in Mildenhall

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said if residents had concerns about speeding they should contact their town council or local county councillor who could request police enforcement or ask for a visit from the SafeCam's community enforcement team.