The A14 is closed due to an ongoing police incident, with drivers travelling from Suffolk warned to expect lengthy delays.

The westbound carriageway is blocked just before junction 32 at Histon, near Cambridge, and all lanes between junctions 36 and 33 have been closed.

Emergency services and traffic officers are currently on the scene.

The A14 is closed due to a police incident, with drivers travelling from Suffolk warned to expect lengthy delays.

Diversion routes are in place, with drivers are being diverted off the A14 via the exit slip road.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk