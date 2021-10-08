Drivers are being faced with 40-minute delays on the A14 at Newmarket this afternoon after a two-car crash.

One lane was closed between junction 36 and junction 37 following the crash, according to National Highways East Twitter.

However, heavy congestion means that there are still delays of around 40 minutes in the area.

Highways East is urging drivers to allow for extra time for travel this afternoon.

