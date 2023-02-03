Spectators heading to Newmarket's Rowley Mile and July Courses this year will no longer have to adhere to a strict dress code.

The Jockey Club, which runs the courses, said that formal dress codes are being dropped with 'immediate affect', including for Ladies Day in July.

Ahead of the decision dress codes were enforced within the grandstand and paddock, and premier enclosure.

Ladies day in 2022. Picture: Suffolk News

Racegoers are now being encouraged to dress as they feel 'most comfortable and confident', however replica sports shorts and 'offensive' clothing will not be allowed.

Fancy dress is also discouraged.

Nevin Truesdale, Chief Executive at The Jockey Club, said: "Horseracing has always been a sport enjoyed by people from all different backgrounds and it’s really important to us to be accessible and inclusive."

Newmarket's famous Ladies Day will no longer have a dress code. Picture: Mark Westley

He continued: "We hope that by no longer placing an expectation upon people of what they should and shouldn’t wear we can help highlight that racing really is for everyone."

Formal dress codes will no longer be in place at any of the Jockey Club's 15 racecourses.