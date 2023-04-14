A man from a Suffolk area has been jailed for over two years after pleading guilty to supplying drugs.

Toby Drane, 26, of no-fixed-abode but from the Newmarket area, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 13.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between February 9 and March 14 this year and has been given a 33-month prison sentence.

Toby Drane was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 13. Picture: Suffolk Police

Drane was arrested on March 15 following intelligence that suggested that he was responsible for drug dealing in the Newmarket area, using a mobile phone to communicate directly to drug users.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wilkins of the East/West Serious Crime Disruption Team, said: “Drugs cause so much harm within our communities and it is therefore of the upmost importance to us that we find out who is dealing these drugs and gather the evidence to ensure they are successfully prosecuted.”

Police ask if you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or you see anything suspicious or out of place, to report it via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.