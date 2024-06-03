A drug-dealer who had 10 bags of cocaine and whose vehicle was stopped in Suffolk has been jailed.

Ermal Zemzadja, of Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on Friday.

He admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and using a motor vehicle without insurance at an earlier hearing.

Ermal Zemzadja was jailed last week. Picture: Suffolk Police

This follows Zemzadja being stopped in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, Newmarket, on April 17.

On his person were two mobile phones, one of which contained messages relating to drug-dealing.

A property was later searched, where 10 bags of cocaine were found.

Zemzadja was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre before being charged.

The investigation in Zemzadja was led by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel Team.

Sergeant George Laflin of the West Sentinel team said: “This result highlights that action will be taken to those who continue distribute to drugs and impact our local communities.

“If you are affected by the issue, we encourage you to report drug dealing and drug related anti-social behaviour to Suffolk Police to help prevent further offences in the county."