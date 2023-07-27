More news, no ads

A Newmarket man has been jailed are pleading guilty to drug dealing offences.

Tobias Stevens, 34, was sentenced to 32 months in prison on Tuesday.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court, having previously been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Tobias Stevens (pictured) was sentenced on Tuesday. Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

In February, police executed a search warrant at his home in Howard de Walden Way, where Stevens was arrested.

A search of his phone revealed he had been sending out bulk text messages advertising drugs to potential buyers.

Det Sgt Sarah Wilkins, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: “This sentence follows a thorough investigation that led to a guilty plea from Stevens.

“Drug dealing has a hugely detrimental impact on our local communities, and can have devastating effects on people’s lives.

“Suffolk Constabulary remains committed to tackling and dismantling all of those involved in drug supply.”