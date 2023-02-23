A Newmarket man has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to being involved in the local cocaine and cannabis trade.

Christopher Cook, 25 – an Icewell Hill resident – appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Christopher Cook, 25, was seen by police throwing drugs out of the upstairs window of his home. Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

During his arrest, Cook was observed throwing packages out of the upstairs window of his home.

These were later found to contain illicit substances.

Class A and Class B drugs were found at his property.

In addition, a mobile phone was seized by officers, containing Cook's communications with drug users.

Police staff investigator Simon Bendall, of the East/West Serious Crime Disruption Team, said: "It is very pleasing to successfully convict Christopher Cook, someone we know actively sold drugs to users in the area.

"We all know the harm and despair drugs cause, so it is always a good result when we are able to put someone behind bars who actively chooses to make financial profit from other people’s misery."