Two drug dealers who brought 'misery' to the streets of Newmarket and 'exploited young people' have been jailed for more than eight years.

Sorren Price, 21, and Vinnie Whittred, 19, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers raided properties in Bill Rackaby Drive and Willow Crescent in Newmarket on November 8 and seized mobile phones, crash, drug paraphernalia and a samurai sword.

Sorren Price, of Bill Rickaby Drive in Newmarket, was sentenced to five years and seven months. Picture: Suffolk Police

A police investigation established that a mobile phone seized was being used to send out bulk text messages advertising class A drugs available in the Newmarket area, and the pair were strongly suspected to be in charge of the mobile number.

Price, of Rickaby Drive, was sentenced to five years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between August 4, 2022 and November 8, 2022.

Whittred, of Willow Crescent, was jailed for 24 months after pleading guilty for being concerned in supply of heroin and crack cocaine between April 13, 2021 and November 5, 2021

Vinnie Whittred, of Willow Crescent in Newmarket. Picture: Suffolk Police

He was also given a 39 month jail sentence for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between August 4, 2022 and November 8, 2022.

Both of these sentences will run concurrently.

DI Greg Moore of the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: “It is very pleasing to see that two people who have been involved in bringing such misery to our streets will now be locked up for a considerable time.

"This was a joint operation involving the Serious Crime Disruption Team from the east and west, as well the Scorpion team and the Sentinel team from the west.

"These individuals have caused much concern for sometime with their callous exploitation of young people and this has made the Newmarket area a much safer place in terms of drug dealing.

“The action taken by us are a good example of how the force is ensuring the County remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs. It will hopefully provide reassurance to Suffolk residents that we will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people.

"We will continue to listen to concerns of residents and our commitment to tackle Class A drug dealing in the county remains strong.”