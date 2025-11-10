A planning application has been submitted to carry out works on two helipads at the home of Dubai's royal family.

Godolphin Management Company Limited has submitted a bid to West Suffolk Council to carry out upgrade works to two grass helipads at Warren Place, in Moulton Road, Newmarket.

The company, which is owned by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is looking to set up a concrete surface on two of the four grass helipads.

Warren Place, in Moulton Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Sheikh Mohammed has ruled Dubai since 2006 and is both the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The helipads serve the royal family's Warren Towers Palace, which is used by his son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to a planning statement, the family increasingly visits Newmarket during the summer months to escape the heat in Dubai.

It said: "The family spend a considerable amount of time in Newmarket, and the facilities they need at the house and surroundings are now growing.

"The helipad facilities are shared between the Royal family and the Godolphin trainers and jockeys needing to go to race meets."

On top of the works to the helipads, a welfare building would be put up for pilots alongside a meteorological station.

Planning officers are now considering the application, with a decision expected by February 5.