The Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeshire will be at Newmarket's July Course on Thursday attending Cambridgeshire County Day.

Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire said it was great news the Royal couple would be coming to the event which has been planned to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with more than 6,000 people are expected to attend.

It has been planned to showcase the very best of Cambridgeshire’s people and organisations and is supporting two charities, the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s Lord-Lieutenant’s Fund, and the new state-of-the-art Cambridge Children's Hospital, which is due to be built in 2025.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeshire.

"With so many incredible people and organisations set to offer some unforgettable experiences for attendees, we anticipate that Cambridgeshire County Day will be an exciting day brimming with fun, learning, and inspiration," said Mrs Spence.

"We are delighted to be able to bring the community together to celebrate the best of our county while commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”