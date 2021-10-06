Two friends have beaten the world record for a handcuffed marathon by female athletes, while raising money for charity.

Kerry Bullen, 48, of Newmarket and Troi Baxter, 27, of Burwell both won places in the race through a ballot and decided to attempt a world record while raising money for children with brain tumours.

They set a new record by an astonishing one hour, finishing in three hours, thirty minutes and eight seconds and raised more than £6,000 for Tom’s Trust, which funds psychological support for children suffering with brain tumours and their families.

The handcuffed duo beat their target time by a full hour.

Kerry and Troi chose the charity after Tom Whiteley, a boy who went to the same school as Kerry’s children, died of a brain tumour in 2010.

Kerry said: “I’ll never forget the devastating letter from the headteacher on the day Tom died. I had children the same age and that has motivated me to help the charity ever since.

“We wanted to do something big to draw attention to the charity and the help it gives these children and their families.

