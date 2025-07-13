The Gredley family’s Unex Group has agreed a joint venture with a multiple award-winning sustainable housebuilder to build the new homes on its Fitzroy Paddocks site, in Newmarket.

The 3.6-hectare development will be Greencore’s largest to date, marking a significant milestone towards its goal of building 10,000 Better Than Net Zero homes by 2035.

The new homes which were finally given the go-ahead by a government planning inspector nearly two years ago will be constructed using Greencore’s closed timber frame panel system, ensuring better than net zero carbon emissions, energy efficiency and lower bills for residents.

An aerial view of the Fitzroy Paddocks site in Newmarket which will be home to up to 123 eco-homes

Greencore is also well known for its focus on landscape design, nature and wildlife, which will form a key part of the detailed plans for the controversial site at the rear of Fitzroy House stables, in Black Bear lane.

As part of his decision the inspector imposed conditions that the Unex Group would have to make good on its pledge to fully restore the historic Queensbury Lodge and its associated stables, whose dilapidated condition have blighted the High Street for decades, before a single new house is occupied.

And according to a statement issued by Unex on Tuesday, it has appointed award-winning sustainable architects Gbolade Design Studio to undertake the refurbishment of historic buildings, as well as the former White Lion pub. A planning application on behalf of the joint venture will be submitted to West Suffolk Council in the coming months.

“The redevelopment will create a highly attractive and distinctive design identity that transforms this essential gateway into a vibrant entrance to the town centre, blending carefully restored heritage buildings with contemporary homes to enhance the existing streetscape,” said the statement.

Adrian Morris, managing director of The Unex Group, said: “Having worked with Jon Di-Stefano (chief executive of Greencore Homes) previously I am delighted that Unex has been able to partner with Greencore Homes on this development, which is particularly important to Unex given we are a Newmarket-based company with strong connections to the town.”

Mr Di-Stefano added: “This joint venture has enabled us to align our ambitions to create a high quality, climate positive development which will be a wonderful addition to Newmarket’s thriving town centre.

“We look forward to working with our partners and the local community to progress the detailed plans over the coming months.”