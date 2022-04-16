Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Fight in Newmarket High Street among incidents which saw eight people arrested in West Suffolk on Good Friday

By Ben Robinson
Published: 11:48, 16 April 2022
 | Updated: 11:48, 16 April 2022

Eight people were arrested across West Suffolk last night for various offences.

Mildenhall Police said they 'attended several calls throughout the night', as people kicked off the long weekend.

Among the incidents attended by officers was a fight in Newmarket High Street, which led to two people being arrested for affray.

Mildenhall Police said they arrested a total of eight people for various offences on Good Friday. Picture: iStock
A spokesperson said one of the people involved in the fight was also in possession of drugs.

Other incidents which saw people arrested included domestic assaults, drunk and disorderly and for an oustanding

