A pensioner has died and a 25-year-old jockey has been charged with murder following an ‘altercation’ in a town high street.

Officers were called at 3.40pm on Saturday, March 8, to the incident involving four people in Newmarket High Street, with two men suffering injuries and taken to hospital.

One of those injured – aged 45 – was discharged from hospital and was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He was bailed to return to police on June 9.

The other casualty, aged 71, remained in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a critical condition and died yesterday.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and bailed, was rearrested yesterday afternoon and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Levi Williams, of Holland Park, Newmarket, was charged with murder.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, a court official said.

A 23-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, remains on police bail until June 5.