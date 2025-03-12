A man in his 70s remains in hospital in critical condition following an ‘altercation’ in a town high street while a third person has been bailed.

Officers were called at 3.40pm on Saturday to the incident involving four people in Newmarket High Street, with two men suffering injuries and taken to hospital.

One of those injured – aged 45 – was discharged from hospital and was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning and has been bailed to return to police on June 9, while the investigation continues.

The other casualty - in his 70s - remains in hospital for treatment in a critical but stable condition.

Two men, aged 25 and 23, were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm - and were taken to Bury St Edmunds PIC for questioning.

They were released on bail until June 5, pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to make contact.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 37/12771/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.