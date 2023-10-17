Electrical fire in Ousden, near Newmarket, sees three fire crews called
Published: 12:57, 17 October 2023
| Updated: 13:08, 17 October 2023
Three fire crews were dispatched to the scene of an electrical fire this morning.
The incident, in Dunstall Green, Ousden, near Newmarket, had been put out by the time the fire services arrived on the scene.
It took place in a boiler compartment.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 11.22am and then called to a stop at 11.46pm, and gave advice at the scene.