Three fire crews were dispatched to the scene of an electrical fire this morning.

The incident, in Dunstall Green, Ousden, near Newmarket, had been put out by the time the fire services arrived on the scene.

It took place in a boiler compartment.

Dunstall Green, in Ousden, near Newmarket, where an electrical fire took place today (October 17). Picture: Google Maps

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 11.22am and then called to a stop at 11.46pm, and gave advice at the scene.