An electrical goods store in Newmarket has closed.

Hughes said it had to make the difficult decision to close the High Street shop due to the unprecedented increase in the use of its website in the last year.

A spokesperson said the five members of staff affected have been offered alternative positions in the company.

Hughes in Newmarket High Street has closed. Picture: Alison Hayes

They said nothing changes for customers who have equipment on rental from the Newmarket store, but those with questions should call the rental team on 01480 418950.