Snailwell Road in Newmarket closed due to flooding
Published: 13:00, 04 March 2024
| Updated: 14:51, 04 March 2024
A road under a railway bridge has been closed following major flooding.
An emergency closure has been installed at Snailwell Road in Newmarket after it flooded over the weekend.
A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said tankers are on site to try and clear the water off the road.
It is near a closed section of the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.
Two of the three eastbound lanes remain closed due to flooding.