A road under a railway bridge has been closed following major flooding.

An emergency closure has been installed at Snailwell Road in Newmarket after it flooded over the weekend.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said tankers are on site to try and clear the water off the road.

An emergency closure is in place at Snailwell Road in Newmarket. Picture: Dan Launder

The flooded road on Saturday at around 11.15am. Picture: Debbie JT

It is near a closed section of the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.

Two of the three eastbound lanes remain closed due to flooding.