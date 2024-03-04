Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Snailwell Road in Newmarket closed due to flooding

By Sam Harrison
Published: 13:00, 04 March 2024
 | Updated: 14:51, 04 March 2024

A road under a railway bridge has been closed following major flooding.

An emergency closure has been installed at Snailwell Road in Newmarket after it flooded over the weekend.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said tankers are on site to try and clear the water off the road.

An emergency closure is in place at Snailwell Road in Newmarket. Picture: Dan Launder
The flooded road on Saturday at around 11.15am. Picture: Debbie JT
It is near a closed section of the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.

Two of the three eastbound lanes remain closed due to flooding.

