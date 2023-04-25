An emergency closure has been put in place to repair a road with ‘significant damage’ in a Suffolk village.

Heath Road in Exning, near Newmarket, has been closed by Suffolk Highways while repairs are being carried out.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said that the closure was temporary and will be closed until further notice due to road surface damage.

🚫A temporary road closure has been installed along C754 Heath Road, #Exning until further notice, due to road surface damage.



Please use an alternative route. #Suffolk — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) April 25, 2023

Mildenhall Police made Suffolk Highways aware of the issue in a tweet when they came across the ‘significant damage’ last night.