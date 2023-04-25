Heath Road in Exning near Newmarket closed by Suffolk Highways
Published: 14:33, 25 April 2023
| Updated: 17:26, 25 April 2023
An emergency closure has been put in place to repair a road with ‘significant damage’ in a Suffolk village.
Heath Road in Exning, near Newmarket, has been closed by Suffolk Highways while repairs are being carried out.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said that the closure was temporary and will be closed until further notice due to road surface damage.
Mildenhall Police made Suffolk Highways aware of the issue in a tweet when they came across the ‘significant damage’ last night.