A man had to be cut from his car following a crash in Newmarket this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Fitzroy Street in the town at around 12pm following reports of a two vehicle crash outside the Newmarket and Suffolk Real Tennis Club.

Three fire crews attended and helped free the man, who was trapped inside his vehicle. They remain on the scene.

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash in Fitzroy Street. Picture: Dan Barker

Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene.

A spokesman from Suffolk Police said the man has shoulder and back injuries which are 'not believed to be serious'.

The road is blocked, with traffic being diverted via the Grosvenor Yard car park.

Firefighters were called to cut a man from his car after he was left trapped inside his vehicle. Picture: Dan Barker

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust has been approached for comment.

