Emergency services have been called to a vehicle fire on a major route.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze on the westbound carriageway of the A14, in a lay-by between junction 37c and 38, near Newmarket.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were called just before 5pm.

Police officers are also at the scene.

There are no reported injuries.