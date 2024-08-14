Emergency services were called after a caravan fire spread to two houses in Newmarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.52pm to the incident in Charles Close.

A spokesperson said the fire involved a caravan on the driveway of a house.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.52pm to the incident in Charles Close, Newmarket. Picture: Google and istock

The fire spread to two houses.

The spokesperson said one person suffered minor burns.

Four crews - two from Newmarket, one from Burwell and one from Cambridge - were at the scene.

They used three hose reel jets.

The fire was under control by 4.34pm.

Police attended and the ambulance service was called.

Cadent was called as two gas boxes at the houses were damaged.